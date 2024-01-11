en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Burundi Shuts Border with Rwanda Amid Accusations of Rebel Support

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
Burundi Shuts Border with Rwanda Amid Accusations of Rebel Support

In a move that could send ripples through the delicate geopolitical balance of the Great Lakes region in Africa, the Burundian government has announced an indefinite closure of its border with Rwanda. The decision comes in the wake of accusations by Burundi that Rwanda is aiding rebel groups within Burundi’s territory, an allegation that adds another layer of tension to an already strained relationship between the two nations.

Border Closure Amidst Accusations of Rebel Support

Recently, the RED-Tabara group, a rebel faction active since 2015, launched an attack near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, resulting in the death of 20 individuals. Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye pinpointed Rwanda as a supporter of these rebels, leading to the abrupt sealing of the border. However, Rwanda has vehemently denied these accusations.

Historical Disputes and the Impact on Regional Stability

This is not the first instance of border closure between these two nations. Historical disputes and accusations of internal affairs’ interference have led to prior border closures in 2015, with a subsequent reopening in 2022. The constant back-and-forth is a testament to the tumultuous nature of their relations. The current closure, spurred by allegations of rebel support, could have significant repercussions on regional stability, given the strategic importance of this border for the movement of people and goods.

International Community’s Concern and Diplomatic Efforts

The international community is likely to view this development with concern, given the potential for increased conflict in the region. The United Nations has previously warned about the possibility of a war involving Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which could also draw in Burundi. This closure could also impact projects such as the Cross Border Roads Improvement Project aimed at improving connectivity between the two landlocked countries. It will be interesting to see how diplomatic efforts unfold in the coming days to prevent further escalation of tensions.

0
Africa International Relations
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
6 mins ago
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
In a significant development, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres engaged in a pivotal telephonic dialogue in 2024. The conversation marked an intensely crucial moment, given the myriad of pressing issues surrounding Somalia’s relationship with the United Nations and the country’s ongoing challenges. The African nation, ravaged by decades of
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
Ghanaians Demand Load-Shedding Timetable Amidst Persistent Power Outages
26 mins ago
Ghanaians Demand Load-Shedding Timetable Amidst Persistent Power Outages
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
33 mins ago
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
President Hichilema Urges Investment in Rural Areas to Counter Unplanned Migration
14 mins ago
President Hichilema Urges Investment in Rural Areas to Counter Unplanned Migration
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
26 mins ago
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
26 mins ago
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
Latest Headlines
World News
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
28 seconds
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
From World War II Rubble to Football Haven: The Transformation of London's Hackney Marshes
1 min
From World War II Rubble to Football Haven: The Transformation of London's Hackney Marshes
PTI's Move to ECP: Seeking Approval for PTI-Nazriati Tickets Amid Symbol Shift
1 min
PTI's Move to ECP: Seeking Approval for PTI-Nazriati Tickets Amid Symbol Shift
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Mental Health Revolution in Women's Soccer: From Stigma to Support
4 mins
Mental Health Revolution in Women's Soccer: From Stigma to Support
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
5 mins
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
Pope Francis Advocates for Dialogue between Christians and Marxists
5 mins
Pope Francis Advocates for Dialogue between Christians and Marxists
Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign
5 mins
Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
6 mins
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
55 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app