Brussels Airlines Launches 6th 'Bike in Africa' Initiative in Ghana

In a unique fusion of corporate humanitarianism and adventure tourism, Brussels Airlines has set in motion the 6th edition of its 'Bike in Africa' initiative in the scenic Volta region of Ghana. This initiative, which enlists 120 employees from the Lufthansa Group, is a testament to the airline's commitment to fostering a deeper understanding and connection with the African continent.

Blending Adventure and Empathy

The 'Bike in Africa' initiative, conceived in 2011, offers participants from various Lufthansa Group business units, including Eurowings, Lufthansa, Swiss, and Austrian Airlines, a unique opportunity to engage with Africa on a visceral level. The 5-day itinerary comprises a bike and hike tour of the picturesque Volta region, with participants given the liberty to choose between the two activities.

Brussels Airlines: A Partner to African Communities

Brussels Airlines, often recognized as the African specialist within the Lufthansa Group, serves 18 sub-Saharan African destinations. Through initiatives like 'Bike in Africa,' the airline underscores its commitment not merely as a transportation service but as a partner to local communities. This year, the airline has extended its support to two local companies, Bravehearts Expedition LTD and Wasteman Ghana.

Design Thinking Workshops and Corporate Strategy

In a bid to enhance the corporate strategy of Bravehearts and Wasteman Ghana, Brussels Airlines will conduct design thinking workshops in collaboration with students from Heritage University in Accra and the Lufthansa Group's charity, help alliance. While Bravehearts is focused on tourism development, Wasteman Ghana is committed to tackling the issue of plastic waste recycling. These workshops serve to spotlight the airline's commitment to sustainable development and community engagement on the African continent.