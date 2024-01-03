BRICS Bloc Expands, Welcoming Five New Members

On January 1, 2024, the BRICS bloc, standing for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, welcomed five new members into its fold—Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The expansion was finalized at the 2023 BRICS summit, held in South Africa, marking a significant shift in the geopolitical and economic landscape.

A Counterbalance to Western Influence

The BRICS bloc, founded in 2010, has evolved into a major economic alliance, representing a substantial portion of the world’s population and gross domestic product. The inclusion of the new members, which account for over 30% of the global GDP and 40% of the world’s population, is expected to enhance the alliance’s influence on international trade and currency markets, potentially challenging the dominance of the US dollar. Amidst the escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and China, this strategic expansion is viewed as a move to counterbalance the West.

Prospects and Challenges

The new entrants bring unique opportunities and challenges to the expanded bloc. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, home to some of the largest sovereign wealth funds, present immense growth prospects through trade, investment, and commerce. However, the inclusion of countries like Iran, known for backing proxies and terror groups, raises questions about regional stability. The lack of condemnation from Russia and China on recent attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis brings the legitimacy of the bloc into question.

The Implications of Expansion

The expansion of BRICS is seen as a significant shift in global dynamics, with powerhouse nations like China and Russia amplifying their influence in the region. However, there are concerns about the potential impact on countries like Israel, given that several of the new members have previously shown hostility towards it. Furthermore, the bloc’s struggle to disengage from the US dollar and its challenges with the New Development Bank have sparked debates on the need for global governance reforms.