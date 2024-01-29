Botswana Considers Omang for Travel, G7 Plans Diamond Certification

In a move to ease travel within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Botswana has shown willingness to use its national identity card, the Omang, as a travel document. However, the government harbors hesitations regarding the full adoption of the KAZA UNIVISA. This visa is aimed at facilitating tourist movement within the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA), an area that spans parts of Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Introduced as a pilot project between Zambia and Zimbabwe on November 28, 2014, the KAZA UNIVISA eliminates the need for multiple visas, promoting free movement and saving tourists time and money.

Botswanan Government's Reluctance to KAZA UNIVISA

Despite the potential ease of travel the KAZA UNIVISA offers, the Botswana government manifests certain reservations. The KAZA TFCA, focused around the Caprivi-Chobe-Victoria Falls region, is an epicenter of tourism that the UNIVISA aims to make more accessible. The Botswanan government's reluctance towards the full adoption of the KAZA UNIVISA raises questions about the future of seamless travel within the SADC.

G7's New Diamond Certification System

Shifting focus to the global economic stage, the G7 is in the process of implementing a diamond certification system. Under this system, all polished diamonds will need to pass through Antwerp, Belgium for certification before being traded within G7 countries. The move is aimed at excluding Russian diamonds from the global market, preventing these revenues from funding Russia's military actions against Ukraine.

Significance of the Diamond Certification System

The G7, consisting of seven of the world's major economies, sees the diamond certification strategy as a pivotal part of its economic pressure tactics on Russia. The certification system, planned to be in place by September, represents a major power-play in the global diamond market. With sanctions banning direct imports of Russian diamonds and extending to diamonds polished in third countries, the G7's strategy marks a significant turn in the geopolitics of the diamond trade.