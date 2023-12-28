en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Boniface Zulu Advocates for Hydroelectric Power from Northern Water Bodies

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:38 am EST
Boniface Zulu Advocates for Hydroelectric Power from Northern Water Bodies

In a recent development, renowned energy expert Boniface Zulu has advocated for an innovative approach to bolster the nation’s electricity supply, urging the government to tap into the untapped potential of the northern region’s water bodies for hydroelectric power generation. The specifics of his proposition remain undisclosed, but his call for action reverberates with the global urgency to transition towards renewable energy sources.

Zulu’s Call for Renewable Energy

The expert’s recommendation comes at a time when the world’s renewable energy capacity is growing, with a pronounced focus on offshore wind power and policy options for offshore renewable energy. Zulu’s proposal aligns with these developments, emphasizing the importance of renewable energy sources in boosting the reliability of electricity supply and calling for more sustainable, eco-friendly solutions. His suggestion holds significance in the face of the increasing threat to water bodies worldwide due to decreasing water levels and poor snow season performance.

Implications of Hydroelectric Power Generation

Should Zulu’s proposition be taken into consideration, it could potentially reduce the nation’s dependence on traditional fossil fuels, thereby addressing environmental concerns. The utilization of the northern region’s water bodies for energy production can be timely and crucial in addressing the ongoing energy crisis and ensuring the sustainable use of natural resources for long-term environmental and economic stability. However, the technical, economic, and environmental implications of such an initiative remain unelaborated due to the limited information available.

Global Perspective on Renewable Energy

Looking at a broader perspective, similar developments are unfolding elsewhere. For instance, a recent study by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) revealed that Bangladesh has the potential to generate approximately 11,000 megawatts peak (11GWp) of electricity from floating solar photovoltaics. Floating solar power plants, mounted on various water bodies, present a viable option where land availability for ground-mounted solar power projects is limited. This underlines the untapped potential of water bodies for electricity generation, resonating with Zulu’s proposition.

Zulu’s call to action presents an opportunity for the government to explore innovative, sustainable energy solutions. It serves as a reminder of the untapped natural resources in the northern region and offers a fresh perspective on the potential of water bodies for electricity generation.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Africa Energy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russia Reestablishes Diplomatic Presence in Burkina Faso: A Strategic Move Amid Global Tensions

By Hadeel Hashem

UAE Closes Second African Trade Agreement in a Week, Boosting Economic Diversification Efforts

By Salman Akhtar

Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Lagos; Prominent Politicians Pass Away

By Hadeel Hashem

Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape ...
@Africa · 21 mins
Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape ...
heart comment 0
Angolan Development Bank Fuels Cunene Province with Over Three Billion Kwanzas

By Olalekan Adigun

Angolan Development Bank Fuels Cunene Province with Over Three Billion Kwanzas
Graffiti in Tunisia: From Rebellion to Cultural Phenomenon

By BNN Correspondents

Graffiti in Tunisia: From Rebellion to Cultural Phenomenon
Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Violent Attacks: Death Toll Surpasses 200

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Violent Attacks: Death Toll Surpasses 200
Sexually Transmitted Mpox Outbreak in Congo: A Hidden Crisis Fueled by Discrimination

By Safak Costu

Sexually Transmitted Mpox Outbreak in Congo: A Hidden Crisis Fueled by Discrimination
Latest Headlines
World News
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
16 seconds
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
57 seconds
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
2 mins
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
3 mins
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
3 mins
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
4 mins
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
4 mins
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
4 mins
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app