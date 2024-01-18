Birth of White Rhino Calf Malaika Offers Hope for Threatened Species

In the quiet of the night at West Midland Safari Park, a miracle of nature was captured on CCTV - the birth of a southern white rhino calf, a species teetering on the brink of being threatened. Named Malaika, Swahili for 'angel', this newborn has added another feather in the park's cap, marking its sixth white rhino birth in the last eight years.

Malaika: A New Hope for Conservation

West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley, Worcestershire is more than just a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. It's a stronghold for conserving threatened species, participating in a European breeding program. The birth of Malaika is a testament to their commitment to conservation. As the southern white rhino grapples with the tag of 'near threatened' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Malaika's birth injects optimism into the narrative.

From the Brink of Extinction to Conservation Success

The southern white rhinos, once on the precipice of extinction in the early 20th century, have seen their numbers rebound significantly. Nevertheless, they remain the most poaching-threatened subspecies of rhinos, making each birth a victory against the odds. With an estimated population of around 16,000 individuals in the wild, every new member of the southern white rhino family is a step away from the dangers of extinction.

A Family Affair

Malaika's mother, Keyah, aged 15, is reportedly doing an excellent job caring for her newborn. In an endearing display of sibling camaraderie, Malaika's older brother, Jumani, shows an eagerness to meet his new sibling. As Malaika grows, she will not only contribute to her species' survival but also serve as an ambassador for wildlife conservation efforts.