en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Billboard Waste Transforms into Refugee Shelters in Uganda

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Billboard Waste Transforms into Refugee Shelters in Uganda

Uganda, a sanctuary for one of the largest refugee populations in Africa, has become the testing ground for an innovative initiative that’s transforming lives and landscapes alike. Through the ingenious use of repurposed billboard skins, the project has furnished thirty-one families, each averaging five members, with robust and resilient shelter alternatives. This unique venture, but a drop in the ocean of refugee crises, is already making waves of change, addressing the urgent need for housing while simultaneously contributing to environmental sustainability.

A Green Initiative in Disguise

The project doesn’t stop at shelter provision. It integrates a green initiative that turns the offcuts from the repurposed materials into eco-friendly shopping bags. This secondary mission is reducing plastic pollution, adding another layer of environmental responsibility to the initiative’s impact. The pilot phase alone has already repurposed approximately 1500 square meters of billboard material, demonstrating the immense potential this project holds for both refugee aid and environmental preservation.

Aligned with Pledges of Social Responsibility

This undertaking is in line with MTN Uganda’s vow to Ambition 2025, echoing their pledge to make a positive difference in communities and the environment. The company’s commitment to social responsibility is clear in its support of the project, demonstrating the power of corporate involvement in humanitarian initiatives.

Every Shelter at the Helm

Guiding this endeavor is Every Shelter, an organization committed to creating sustainable housing solutions that provide safety and dignity to refugees in their most vulnerable times. The initiative within Uganda’s Bidibidi Refugee Settlement is the brainchild of a joint venture between Every Shelter and Alight. Their model capitalizes on the entrepreneurial spirit and market-participatory behaviors of refugees themselves, aiming to enhance shelter, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), and livelihoods in a way that is nimble and responsive to real-time refugee needs.

A Call to Action

Every Shelter’s call to action is clear. They invite potential contributors to donate through their website in support of their ongoing efforts to improve the lives of refugees by providing them with better shelters. This initiative, though currently focused on Uganda, has intentions to expand its reach to other settlements, both within the country and beyond.

0
Africa Refugees
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement

By Salman Khan

Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups

By Salman Khan

The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. George Njenga Advocates for a Circular Economy in Nigeria

By BNN Correspondents

University of Lagos Announces 54th Convocation Lecture Speaker and Sch ...
@Africa · 51 mins
University of Lagos Announces 54th Convocation Lecture Speaker and Sch ...
heart comment 0
Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men’s Handball Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations
Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student’s Ceramic Journey in China

By Rizwan Shah

Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student's Ceramic Journey in China
Teen Entrepreneur Justin Jin Expands Media Empire to Africa

By Hadeel Hashem

Teen Entrepreneur Justin Jin Expands Media Empire to Africa
Black Stars Kick Off Training Camp Ahead of 2023 AFCON

By Salman Khan

Black Stars Kick Off Training Camp Ahead of 2023 AFCON
Latest Headlines
World News
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
9 seconds
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
14 seconds
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
34 seconds
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
39 seconds
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
40 seconds
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
55 seconds
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
57 seconds
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
1 min
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
1 min
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app