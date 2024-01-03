Billboard Waste Transforms into Refugee Shelters in Uganda

Uganda, a sanctuary for one of the largest refugee populations in Africa, has become the testing ground for an innovative initiative that’s transforming lives and landscapes alike. Through the ingenious use of repurposed billboard skins, the project has furnished thirty-one families, each averaging five members, with robust and resilient shelter alternatives. This unique venture, but a drop in the ocean of refugee crises, is already making waves of change, addressing the urgent need for housing while simultaneously contributing to environmental sustainability.

A Green Initiative in Disguise

The project doesn’t stop at shelter provision. It integrates a green initiative that turns the offcuts from the repurposed materials into eco-friendly shopping bags. This secondary mission is reducing plastic pollution, adding another layer of environmental responsibility to the initiative’s impact. The pilot phase alone has already repurposed approximately 1500 square meters of billboard material, demonstrating the immense potential this project holds for both refugee aid and environmental preservation.

Aligned with Pledges of Social Responsibility

This undertaking is in line with MTN Uganda’s vow to Ambition 2025, echoing their pledge to make a positive difference in communities and the environment. The company’s commitment to social responsibility is clear in its support of the project, demonstrating the power of corporate involvement in humanitarian initiatives.

Every Shelter at the Helm

Guiding this endeavor is Every Shelter, an organization committed to creating sustainable housing solutions that provide safety and dignity to refugees in their most vulnerable times. The initiative within Uganda’s Bidibidi Refugee Settlement is the brainchild of a joint venture between Every Shelter and Alight. Their model capitalizes on the entrepreneurial spirit and market-participatory behaviors of refugees themselves, aiming to enhance shelter, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), and livelihoods in a way that is nimble and responsive to real-time refugee needs.

A Call to Action

Every Shelter’s call to action is clear. They invite potential contributors to donate through their website in support of their ongoing efforts to improve the lives of refugees by providing them with better shelters. This initiative, though currently focused on Uganda, has intentions to expand its reach to other settlements, both within the country and beyond.