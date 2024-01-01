Belfast Charity Transforms Lives in Tanzania With Old Sewing Machines

In 2006, Tools For Solidarity, a Belfast-based charity, embarked on a mission to make a significant difference in the lives of people in Tanzania. The charity took on the unique task of repurposing old, often rusty, sewing machines, breathing new life into them and sending them off to Tanzania. Their targets were primarily women in rural parts of Tanzania, who were offered access to these quality sewing machines and training in sewing, tailoring, and maintenance at an affordable rate.

Legacy of Durability

These sewing machines, many of them considered superior to newer models due to their impressive durability, were collected from donations across Northern Ireland. The charity undertook the responsibility of packing and shipping them to Tanzania at least once a year. The repurposed machines offered a lifeline to these women, providing them with a means to generate income for themselves and their families. Tailoring is one of the few trades available to women in these rural areas, and these machines became indispensable tools to secure a livelihood.

More Than Just Sewing

The initiative by Tools For Solidarity was not just about providing sewing machines. It was about empowerment, about providing these women with the skills and resources they needed to thrive. The charity provided business training, teaching these women how to manage and grow their tailoring businesses. They also set up centres like the Mwanza Sewing and Training Centre to facilitate the transfer of skills locally.

Supporting the Disabled

Tools For Solidarity didn’t limit their support to women alone. Their project branched out to people with disabilities, offering them training and resources to help them grow their businesses. The charity’s mission was clear: use what you have to help those in need. Their call for more sewing machine donations was not just a plea for help, but an invitation to join them in their mission of transforming lives in Tanzania.