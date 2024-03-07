Banjul Mayoress Engages North Bank Women: A Quest for Sustainable Development

During a recent visit to Fass Njaga Choi in the North Bank, Banjul Mayoress Rohey Malic Lowe, also the president of REFELA, met with local women to discuss critical challenges hindering their agricultural activities. Women from the area highlighted issues such as inadequate water supply, absence of garden fences, and pest invasions destroying crops. Fatou Sem from Njogon NBR emphasized the need for better water and market access, urging stakeholders to assist in overcoming these obstacles to secure their livelihoods.

Advertisment

Voicing the Challenges

Michelle Mendy, councilor for Essau Ward, praised the women for their diligence but noted the difficulty in accessing markets, especially in parts of the North Bank where women resort to using donkey carts or motorcycles. These transportation challenges, Mendy highlighted, significantly impact their production capabilities and overall community well-being.

Mayoress Lowe's Response

Advertisment

Mayoress Lowe commended the women for their efforts in ensuring child safety, education, and family support. She stressed the importance of community and individual cooperation to prevent unsupervised children from roaming the streets, aiming to create a society that prioritizes children's well-being and development. Lowe emphasized her platform's role in assisting women and children, rather than engaging in politics.

Empowering Women and Children

Lowe discussed REFELA's mission to empower women for sustainable ventures, reducing dependency. She outlined REFELA's goals for an equitable, inclusive, and gender-sensitive Africa, protecting vulnerable children, ensuring territorial inclusiveness, and empowering women and girls. Other speakers, including Mai Ndure, a women mobiliser, and Mariama Daffeh Medina Kanduma from Sutura Kafo, echoed Lowe's sentiments, calling for unity and support among women.

The engagement between Mayoress Lowe and the women of North Bank represents a significant step towards addressing their challenges. By fostering a collaborative environment, there's hope for not only improving their agricultural activities but also enhancing the overall quality of life for these communities. This initiative underscores the critical role of leadership in empowering women and children, setting a foundation for sustainable development and a brighter future.