Axxela Secures EcoVadis Gold, Bolaji Osunsanya Commits to Sustainable Future in West Africa

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power firm, has recently been awarded a gold medal in the 2024 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating, reinforcing its commitment to promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. The Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Osunsanya, announced the firm's dedication to contributing towards a cleaner, more sustainable future while driving industrial growth not just in Nigeria but across West Africa. This development aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 9, which focuses on industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

Advertisment

Strategic Approach to Sustainability

Under the leadership of Osunsanya, Axxela has been at the forefront of integrating sustainability principles into its business operations. These efforts are aimed at benefiting the company's wide array of stakeholders, including customers, employees, partners, and investors. General Counsel and Company Secretary, Tuoyo Ejueyitchie, highlighted that the gold medal is a testament to the team's collective effort and commitment to developing processes and procedures that uphold world-class Sustainability/ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards.

Impact on Industry and Infrastructure

Advertisment

Axxela's achievement is not just a milestone for the company but sets a precedent for the entire industry. By securing the gold rating, Axxela positions itself as a leader in sustainable practices within the Sub-Saharan African energy sector. This recognition is expected to catalyze further investment in the energy sector, promoting the development of natural gas solutions and captive power generation in Nigeria and potentially across West Africa.

Future Commitments and Expectations

Looking ahead, Axxela's leadership has reaffirmed their dedication to sustainability, with plans to redouble efforts towards achieving an even more sustainable and environmentally friendly business model. The company's achievement in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating is seen as both a milestone and a stepping stone towards greater accomplishments in the realm of sustainable development within the energy sector.

The implications of Axxela's commitment and recent accolade extend beyond the immediate benefits to the company. It represents a significant step forward in the broader movement towards sustainable business practices in West Africa. As Axxela continues to lead by example, it is likely to inspire other companies in the region to adopt similar commitments to sustainability, potentially leading to a more environmentally conscious and sustainable industrial growth trajectory across the continent.