ATMIS Steps In To Alleviate Water Crisis at Towfik IDP Camp in Somalia

In a concerted effort to alleviate acute water shortages, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has stepped in to provide clean and safe water to the residents of Towfik Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Jowhar, Somalia. The camp currently grapples with a severe water crisis, worsened by the absence of a local water source and further compounded by the aftermath of sustained drought and destructive El Nino rains. The ATMIS, through its dedicated Burundi contingent led by Maj. Daniel Hahorimana, has committed to supplying an impressive 14,000 liters of water every week in a bid to mitigate the crisis.

Weekly Water Supply and Medical Aid

The ATMIS initiative involves providing water twice every week, specifically on Saturdays and Sundays. But the support doesn’t stop at water supply. The mission also extends to providing crucial medical aid to combat diseases linked with poor living conditions and adverse climatic conditions. The camp’s chairman and residents have expressed their deep appreciation for the support but are quick to underscore the need for a more sustainable solution.

Call for Sustainable Water Supply

While the ATMIS intervention is a welcome respite, residents of the Towfik IDP camp emphasize the urgency of a permanent solution to the water crisis. They have thus called upon the Federal Government, Hirshabelle State, and various humanitarian agencies to consider drilling a water well. This, they believe, would ensure a consistent and sustainable water supply, thereby significantly improving their living conditions.

Continued Support Amidst Growing Crisis

Despite the challenges, ATMIS troops continue their noble endeavor of distributing water and other essential items, such as medical supplies, in a bid to improve living conditions for IDPs and local communities in Hirshabelle State. The mission, in collaboration with the Italian government, has also provided emergency relief food and essential items to families affected by recent El-Nino floods. As the crisis continues to unfold, the ATMIS remains steadfast in its commitment to help alleviate the plight of those most affected.