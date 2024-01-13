Asantehene Commends Ghana’s IGP for Transformative Police Service Reforms

The Asantehene, the respected traditional leader of the Asante Kingdom in Ghana, has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative work in reshaping the country’s police service. This endorsement comes in recognition of the significant reforms that IGP Dampare has introduced within the Ghana Police Service, aimed at enhancing its operational effectiveness and public image.

Transformative Reforms

IGP Dampare’s reforms have spanned from policy changes to increased training for police officers and improved community policing strategies. One of the notable measures that have been well-received is the increased presence of motorbike patrols in the Ashanti region, particularly during the Christmas festivities. These efforts have not only improved the public perception of the police service but also fostered a sense of safety among the citizens.

Support from the Asantehene

The Asantehene’s commendation serves as a significant endorsement of IGP Dampare’s efforts, as such acknowledgments from traditional leaders carry substantial weight in Ghanaian society. This recognition reinforces the pivotal role of effective policing and security in national development and highlights the influence of strong leadership in fostering positive change within key institutions.

Ensuring Peace for Upcoming Elections

Moreover, the Asantehene, expressing concern over the intensity surrounding the upcoming 2024 general elections, has charged the IGP with ensuring a peaceful election. In response, IGP Dampare assured stakeholders of sustained police visibility in the Ashanti Region and across the country. Furthermore, the police management board has engaged with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to address their security concerns.