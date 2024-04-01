APWEN Engineers Lead Market, Drain Clean-Up for World Water Day in Lagos

In a remarkable display of community service and environmental advocacy, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos State Chapter, took to the streets of Agege, Lagos, to clean Darosha Market and its adjoining drainage systems. This initiative, spearheaded by APWEN's Lagos Chairman, Dr. Atinuke Owolabi, was launched in observance of World Water Day and aimed at fostering a sustainable and healthier environment for the local community.

Empowering Communities through Environmental Action

The clean-up event not only highlighted the significance of maintaining clean waterways to prevent flooding and waterborne diseases but also served as a platform for APWEN to engage with the community about the importance of environmental stewardship. According to Dr. Owolabi, the timing of the clean-up was strategic, ensuring that the drainage systems were cleared before the onset of the rainy season, thus mitigating the risk of flooding and the spread of diseases. Furthermore, APWEN's initiative was in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, underscoring a unified approach to addressing environmental challenges.

Championing Sustainable Development Goals

APWEN's commitment to environmental sustainability extends beyond this single event. As Dr. Owolabi pointed out, the organization actively mobilizes its members, particularly young female engineers, to champion the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Six, which focuses on ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. This initiative not only contributes to the global agenda but also empowers women engineers to take leadership roles in solving pressing environmental issues.

Looking Forward: The Ripple Effect of Collective Action

The clean-up activity in Darosha Market is just one example of how professional organizations like APWEN can make a significant impact on their communities and the environment. By setting a precedent for collective action and community engagement, APWEN has laid the groundwork for future initiatives that prioritize sustainability and public health. As the world continues to navigate the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, the efforts of organizations like APWEN serve as a beacon of hope and a call to action for others to follow suit.