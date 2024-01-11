Anne Innis Dagg: The Trailblazer in Giraffe Conservation

Unveiling the captivating narrative of Anne Innis Dagg, the documentary The Woman Who Loves Giraffes offers a unique insight into the life of a woman who broke barriers in wildlife research. Led by her unwavering fascination for giraffes since she was three, Dagg became the first person to study an African animal in the wild, choosing the majestic giraffe as her subject.

Director Alison Reid's Vision

Under the skillful direction of Alison Reid, the film brings Dagg's charismatic personality and groundbreaking work to the fore. It is a rich tapestry woven with extracts from the letters Dagg wrote during her maiden research voyage to Africa, narrated by Tatiana Maslany, intermingled with vivid 16-millimeter color film footage she captured in the wild.

Battling Prejudices and Triumphing

Despite the challenges posed by gender bias and the roadblocks set in her path by academia, Dagg's story is one of resilience and resurgence. Her narrative includes disguising her identity to gain access to a research site, her significant contributions to giraffe biology, and her eventual recognition by the wider scientific community.

Return to Africa and Ongoing Conservation Efforts

The documentary culminates in the poignant moment when Dagg returns to Africa after more than fifty years. Her ongoing commitment to giraffe conservation shines through, underscoring her enduring passion for these towering creatures. The film also features reflections by Joel Vanderbush, curator of Conservation and Education at Niabi Zoo, adding yet another layer to this remarkable story.