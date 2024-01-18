Angolan Government Boosts Civil Servant Salaries by 5%

Angola’s Council of Ministers has revealed a decision to augment the salaries of civil servants by five percent, a move designed to partially restore their purchasing power and acknowledge the significance of their roles. This increment, which will be reflected from the January salaries, is also projected to boost administrative efficiency and enhance the quality of public services across the country.

Addressing Economic Well-being

The salary adjustment is a key provision in the state budget, signaling the government’s commitment to addressing the economic welfare of its public sector workforce. This increase is not only confined to the basic salary of civil servants, but will also impact allowances, which are calculated based on the base salary.

Recognizing the Dignity of Service

The salary hike is also viewed as a recognition of the civil servants’ dignity, emphasizing the importance of their roles in providing essential services. Teresa Dias, the Angolan Minister of Public Administration, Labor, and Social Security, affirmed this sentiment in her statement highlighting the value of the increase.

Driving Administrative Efficiency

Beyond financial concerns, the salary boost is intended to foster greater administrative efficiency. The government believes that by enhancing the financial status of its staff, it can stimulate improvements in the quality of public services. This move is seen as a critical step towards achieving a more efficient and effective public sector in Angola.