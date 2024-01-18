en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Angolan Government Boosts Civil Servant Salaries by 5%

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Angolan Government Boosts Civil Servant Salaries by 5%

Angola’s Council of Ministers has revealed a decision to augment the salaries of civil servants by five percent, a move designed to partially restore their purchasing power and acknowledge the significance of their roles. This increment, which will be reflected from the January salaries, is also projected to boost administrative efficiency and enhance the quality of public services across the country.

Addressing Economic Well-being

The salary adjustment is a key provision in the state budget, signaling the government’s commitment to addressing the economic welfare of its public sector workforce. This increase is not only confined to the basic salary of civil servants, but will also impact allowances, which are calculated based on the base salary.

Recognizing the Dignity of Service

The salary hike is also viewed as a recognition of the civil servants’ dignity, emphasizing the importance of their roles in providing essential services. Teresa Dias, the Angolan Minister of Public Administration, Labor, and Social Security, affirmed this sentiment in her statement highlighting the value of the increase.

Driving Administrative Efficiency

Beyond financial concerns, the salary boost is intended to foster greater administrative efficiency. The government believes that by enhancing the financial status of its staff, it can stimulate improvements in the quality of public services. This move is seen as a critical step towards achieving a more efficient and effective public sector in Angola.

0
Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
6 mins ago
Reframing Africa-China Relations: Towards a Balanced Discourse
China and Africa’s relationship, a vibrant tapestry woven with threads of shared interests and mutual respect, has blossomed into a robust trade partnership worth $282 billion as of 2022. However, this economic entanglement is often obscured by one-sided narratives, overemphasizing perceived exploitative practices by China, and underestimating Africa’s potential as an equal partner. Breaking Down
Reframing Africa-China Relations: Towards a Balanced Discourse
Felix Tshisekedi's Historic Inauguration as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo
2 hours ago
Felix Tshisekedi's Historic Inauguration as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
2 hours ago
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
Survival Amid Despair: A Mother and Son's Fight Against Zambia's Cholera Outbreak
1 hour ago
Survival Amid Despair: A Mother and Son's Fight Against Zambia's Cholera Outbreak
African Development Bank Group and Ethiopia Normalize Relations
2 hours ago
African Development Bank Group and Ethiopia Normalize Relations
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
2 hours ago
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
Latest Headlines
World News
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
2 mins
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
2 mins
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
2 mins
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
3 mins
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
3 mins
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
3 mins
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
5 mins
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
5 mins
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
6 mins
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
2 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app