ANAVA Funds Janngo Capital with €4M to Boost Francophone Africa's Tech Startups, Emphasizes Gender Equality

ANAVA, the fund of funds backed by the World Bank, CDC, and KFW, is investing €4 Million in Janngo Capital Startup Fund (JCSF), Africa’s largest gender equal technology fund. With a target size of €60 Million, ANAVA commits to invest in about twenty-five startups in francophone Africa, to enable Africans to improve their access to essential goods and services such as healthcare, education, or financial services; African Start-ups to improve their access to market & capital; or create sustainable jobs at scale, with a focus on women and youth. With proven investment track record in Tunisia, including the early investment and successful exit in Expensya, the ANAVA is backed by top-tier investors such as European Investment Bank (EIB), Africa Development Bank (AfDB) and Proparco, and a €10 million first loss mechanism provided by the European Commission through the Boost Africa initiative.

Investment Impact and Goals

"This is ANAVA first investment in Pan-African funds. It will help Tunisian Startups to widen its market and its presence in growing Africa and ANAVA to build connections with other global players on the continent," comments Alaya Bettaieb, Director General of Smart Capital. "An additional 4 million euros equity investment in Janngo Capital Startup Fund from Smart Capital will increase funding for innovative tech startups in Africa, in particular Francophone countries and companies founded by women," comments Fatoumata Bâ, Founder and Executive Chair of Janngo Capital. "This commitment directly contributes towards investing in leading early-stage start-ups to help unlock a massive growth and positive economic, social and environmental impact, in Tunisia and beyond."

Strategic Significance for Tunisian Startups

ANAVA's investment in JCSF is not just a financial boost but a strategic move to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa, with a special focus on Francophone regions and women-led companies. This aligns with the broader goals of supporting economic development, enhancing market access, and creating job opportunities, especially for the youth and women. The investment also signifies Tunisia's ambition to become a hub of innovation and startups in the Mediterranean, MENA, and Africa regions, leveraging the 'Startup Tunisia' national initiative.

Future Prospects and Expansion

The collaboration between ANAVA and Janngo Capital Startup Fund opens new avenues for African startups, providing them with the necessary capital and resources to scale and succeed in a competitive global market. By focusing on sectors such as healthcare, education, and financial services, the investment aims to address critical needs and challenges in Africa, paving the way for sustainable development and prosperity. The emphasis on gender equality and support for women entrepreneurs further ensures a diverse and inclusive ecosystem, driving innovation and growth across the continent.