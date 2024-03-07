Amnesty International Highlights Abuse of Women in Southern Africa's Informal Trade Sector

Amnesty International released a new report revealing that Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe have failed to protect women in the Informal Cross-Border Trade (ICBT) from gender-based violence and economic exploitation. This negligence hampers their human rights to decent work, the organization stated.

According to the report, 'Decent work is our livelihood, it is our job' - Decent work as a human right for women cross border traders in southern Africa, women engaged in ICBT face physical assault, sexual harassment, and intimidation, frequently at the hands of state officials, including border authorities. The vulnerability of these women, compounded by a lack of access to justice, underscores a significant gap in state protection, with Amnesty International calling for urgent reforms.

Economic Exploitation and Gender Discrimination at Borders

Amnesty International's research indicates significant economic exploitation faced by women in ICBT, affecting their income and financial security. Instances of bribery, theft, and arbitrary confiscation of goods are common, with gender-based discrimination exacerbating these challenges. The report criticizes the current social security systems in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe for favoring formal workers and neglecting those in the informal sector, especially women, who often carry substantial care responsibilities.

Despite women making up the majority of cross-border traders, male-dominated leadership within informal cross-border trader associations (CBTAs) raises concerns about equitable representation and decision-making. The report emphasizes the necessity for governments to address these disparities and prioritize the rights and safety of women in the ICBT sector.

Trade as a Lifeline Amidst Violation of Rights

Informal cross-border trade has been crucial in promoting regional integration and ensuring food security across Africa. For many women, ICBT represents a vital source of income, enabling them to support their families' health and educational needs. However, the decision to engage in this trade often comes from a place of economic desperation. Women traders report violations of their privacy and dignity at borders, including invasive searches that can reveal sensitive information such as health status. Survivors of gender-based violence face additional barriers to justice, including stigma, corruption, and limited access to legal and police services.

The report concludes by urging the governments of Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe to enact comprehensive reforms that uphold human rights principles and ensure the dignity and rights of women in ICBT. By aligning policies with Decent Work principles, the region can move towards a future where women traders are protected and empowered.