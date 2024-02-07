AMA Launches 2024 Clean Ghana Campaign to Improve Accra's Air Quality

In a bid to combat the alarming levels of air pollution, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has launched its 2024 Clean Ghana Campaign. This initiative comes in the wake of a report by the IQAir index, which singled out Accra as the city with the gravest air quality worldwide. The campaign was ceremoniously commenced in Chorkor, a focal point of smoked fish production and notorious for its significant air pollution.

Empowering Citizens for a Cleaner Future

The central theme for this year's campaign is designed to heighten awareness and educate the citizenry on air pollution mitigation strategies. This objective aligns seamlessly with the Breathe Accra Programme's ambitions. By deploying eight air sensors in key points across the city, the AMA aims to keep a close watch on pollution levels. Some of the areas under scrutiny include Chorkor, Agbogbloshie, Mambrobi, and Makola.

'Naming and Shaming' as an Effective Tactic

As part of the campaign's enforcement strategy, a 'naming and shaming' approach will be applied to individuals who blatantly ignore sanitation regulations. The AMA is confident that by maintaining an educational drive in these areas, a significant improvement in Accra's air quality can be achieved.

Health Implications of Poor Air Quality

The Ghana Health Service has issued a warning for residents to stay indoors as Accra's air quality continues to decline. The Environmental Protection Agency has expressed serious concerns about the escalating health risks associated with the city's air pollution. Real-time air quality assessments have revealed dangerously unhealthy levels. Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, stressed the urgent need for guidelines and behavioral checks to address the deteriorating air quality, particularly for those with respiratory conditions like asthma.