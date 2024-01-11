en English
Africa

Altezza Travel Unveils 2024 Guide for Crowd-Free Kilimanjaro Expeditions

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Altezza Travel Unveils 2024 Guide for Crowd-Free Kilimanjaro Expeditions

Altezza Travel, a tour operator celebrated for its Mount Kilimanjaro expeditions, has released a comprehensive guide for 2024 to help trekkers navigate the crowded trails of Africa’s tallest peak. With a record number of climbers and support staff setting foot on Kilimanjaro in 2023, the mountain has emerged as one of the world’s busiest trekking destinations.

Strategies to Escape Crowds

The newly-released guide provides strategic advice for those wishing to enjoy a tranquil and picturesque journey on Kilimanjaro. It suggests timing the climb during transition seasons with fewer visitors, such as early March, early June, or the latter half of October. Additionally, choosing less frequented routes and initiating the climb midweek can significantly reduce encounters with other groups. This approach allows adventurers to immerse themselves in the serenity of nature, away from the hustle and bustle.

Benefits of Off-peak Climbing

Altezza Travel underscores that off-peak climbing doesn’t just enhance the trekking experience—it also plays a crucial role in conserving the environment and supporting local communities. By steering clear of peak seasons, climbers can help preserve the delicate ecosystems of Kilimanjaro, reducing the strain on its flora and fauna. Additionally, it helps sustain the livelihoods of local communities during tourism low seasons, providing them with steady work opportunities.

Altezza Travel’s Commitment to Sustainable Tourism

As the largest operator on Kilimanjaro and a top-rated entity on TripAdvisor, Altezza Travel organizes nearly a thousand expeditions annually. The company is steadfast in its commitment to sustainable tourism and community investment, consistently striving to balance the thrill of exploration with the preservation of the natural world and the well-being of local communities. The release of this new guide underscores this commitment, as Altezza continues to lead by example in the realm of responsible tourism.

Africa Environmental Science
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

