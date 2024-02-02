Allegations of Attempted Seizure of USAID Donated Items: RRC Denies Claims

The Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in Leer County, Unity State, has found itself at the center of controversy after allegations emerged that it attempted to confiscate items donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for youth empowerment activities. The donated equipment, meant to bolster community-based organizations, includes 200 chairs for each youth organization, along with computers, printers, and other necessary gear.

Claims of Unofficial Seizure

Claims arose that the RRC attempted to take control of the items due to an apparent lack of official information about the delivery. This raised concerns among locals and international observers, leading to increased scrutiny of the RRC's activities in the region.

Official Denial from RRC

In response to the allegations, Koang Maet, the Deputy Director of the RRC in Leer County, emphatically denied any attempt to confiscate the items. According to Maet, the commission requested documentation and registration from the recipients solely to ensure a fair distribution of the donated resources. He stressed that no items were seized or removed, contradicting the allegations raised.

Police Involvement and Intervention of Partner Organizations

The situation took a dramatic turn when police officers arrived on the scene with the reported intention to confiscate the items. The swift intervention of EDC and HMA, partner organizations involved in the project, led to the police withdrawing from the location where the items were stored, thereby averting a potential confrontation. This incident underscores the complexities involved in aid distribution in the region and the delicate balance required to ensure resources reach those most in need.