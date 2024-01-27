Allegations of Abuse by Guards at Prince Harry's Charity in Congo Rainforest

In the heart of the Congo rainforest, a story of harrowing brutality emerges, involving the Baka people and the guards of African Parks, a conservation charity linked with Prince Harry. The central figure in this tale is Justin Zoa, a Baka man who was allegedly beaten and tortured by these guards in front of his family.

A Terrifying Encounter in the Forest

Zoa and his family were engaging in traditional honey foraging, a crucial food source for their children, when they were accosted. He recounts his arrest, handcuffing, and subsequent brutal beating while his family could only watch in horror.

The Baka People and African Parks

This incident, unfortunately, is not an isolated one. The Baka people, often referred to as pygmies, have been subjected to severe abuse by the armed militia run by African Parks. These indigenous people, known for their deep knowledge of the forest's flora and fauna, now live in perpetual fear of entering the forest due to the violence and threats from the guards.

Discrepancies and Discrimination

Despite African Parks' management plan stating its respect for local rights to natural resources, there are allegations that even the simplest acts of foraging can lead to beatings, as the guards claim these resources are reserved for animals. While locals face restrictions and violence, tourists can pay hefty sums to enjoy luxury lodges and wildlife in these protected areas. These incidents draw a stark contrast, illuminating the discrimination faced by the Baka community.

Previous Allegations and The Way Forward

Human rights groups have been highlighting similar allegations for years, urging intervention to address these violent atrocities. The charity is now under scrutiny for its treatment of local communities, especially the Baka people, who have inhabited the land for millennia. The scale of violent intimidation and torture suggests this is not the work of a few rogue individuals, but a systemic issue that requires immediate attention and action.