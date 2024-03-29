Akwa Ibom's Easter Safety Boost: FRSC Deploys 662 Personnel, Vehicles, and Ambulances

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is heightening its visibility in Akwa Ibom for the Easter celebrations, deploying a significant force of 662 personnel, along with 10 patrol vehicles, two ambulances, and a tow truck. This strategic move, announced by the Sector Commander, aims to curb road traffic accidents during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, ensuring a safer holiday for all road users.

Preventive Measures for Peak Travel Times

Understanding the sharp increase in road traffic that accompanies Easter, the FRSC's deployment focuses on critical areas known for congestion and accidents. The initiative is designed not only for enforcement but also for prompt rescue and response operations. Special Marshals are among the deployed personnel, bolstering efforts to manage the expected surge in vehicular movement across the state.

Call for Road User Caution

Corps Commander Matthew O. Olonisaye, leading the charge, urges motorists, tricycle riders, and motorcyclists to exercise caution and strictly adhere to traffic regulations. Reckless driving, speeding, and other dangerous behaviors are under scrutiny, with Olonisaye emphasizing the collective responsibility of all road users to ensure safety. The initiative aligns with the FRSC's goal to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 5%, a target that demands public cooperation and conscientious driving.

Strategic Deployment for Comprehensive Coverage

The choice of resources, including the ambulances and tow truck, ensures that the FRSC is well-equipped to handle various emergencies. These assets are critical for the rapid removal of obstructions and the provision of first aid, pivotal actions that can significantly reduce the likelihood of traffic-induced fatalities. This comprehensive approach to road safety during the Easter period reflects the FRSC's commitment to its mandate of making Nigerian roads safer for everyone.

As Easter celebrations bring families and friends together, the FRSC's initiative in Akwa Ibom serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety. Through strategic deployment and a call for community cooperation, the Corps aims to safeguard the holiday spirit, ensuring that the joy of Easter is not marred by preventable road accidents. This effort is a testament to the ongoing endeavors to enhance road safety in Nigeria, particularly during times of increased travel.