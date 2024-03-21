A'Ibom Community Joins Forces with AKIPCON to Combat Oil Spill Pollution

Oniong community in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, has taken a significant step towards environmental protection by partnering with Akwa Ibom Oil Producing Community Development Network (AKIPCON) to address the pressing issue of environmental pollution caused by oil spills. This collaboration was announced during a meeting held in the Onna Local Government Area, marking a pivotal moment in the community's fight against the environmental degradation that has plagued their land for years.

Partnership for Environmental Justice

Mr. Paul Abraham Udo, the Oniong Clan Council Secretary, represented the community's clan head, Etebom Barr Samuel Efik, expressing gratitude towards AKIPCON for its dedication to tackling the environmental and human rights issues facing Oniong. He highlighted the distressing hydrocarbon discharges that have severely impacted their environment, urging other affected communities to unite with AKIPCON in safeguarding their heritage. Dr. Ufot Phenson, President General of AKIPCON, reassured the community of the organization's commitment to environmental justice and the protection of individuals' fundamental human rights.

Confronting the Culprits

Dr. Phenson criticized oil companies for their negligence in preventing hazardous substances from contaminating the environment and for denying the people's rights. He referenced a particularly egregious incident where a significant quantity of noxious hydrocarbon was discharged into Ikot Ebidang's environment between August 21 and 23, 2023. AKIPCON has taken legal action against Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production Limited and Natural Oilfield Services Limited, representing Ikot Ebidang community and several villages in Oniong Clan, to seek remediation and compensation for the affected communities.

Community Vigilance and Legal Action

Evang Emmanuel Bassey, Secretary General of AKIPCON, called on oil-producing communities to monitor oil companies' activities closely and report any harmful practices to AKIPCON for timely intervention. This approach aims to prevent environmental degradation while avoiding direct confrontations with the companies. By fostering a collaborative relationship between the communities and oil companies, AKIPCON hopes to achieve a balance between industrial development and the protection of environmental and human rights.

The partnership between Oniong community and AKIPCON represents a beacon of hope for those affected by oil pollution in Akwa Ibom State and beyond. It underscores the importance of collective action and legal avenues in holding corporations accountable for environmental damage. As this alliance forges ahead, it sets a precedent for other communities, encouraging them to stand up for their rights and the preservation of their environment.