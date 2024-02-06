Agbanyo Warns Against Theft of Building Materials from Community Projects

In a proactive move towards community development, Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Oti Region of Ghana, has issued a stern warning against the theft of building materials from local project sites. The admonition came during the handover of the Dzindziso Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound project site to the contractor.

Deterring Theft to Ensure Project Timelines

Theft of materials could jeopardize the project's timeline, triggering contractual penalties and potentially leading to serious legal repercussions for the culprits. Agbanyo highlighted the gravity of such acts, stressing that a criminal record could cast a long, debilitating shadow over an individual's life. His office, he vowed, would adopt a hardline stance against any such offenses.

Communal Labor and Project Completion

Agbanyo also issued a rallying call to Dzindziso residents, urging them to contribute communal labor to ensure the project's completion within the stipulated four-month deadline. This collaborative endeavor, he underscored, would not only expedite the project but also instill a sense of ownership and pride among the community members.

Adherence to Work Protocols and Community Support

Taking the podium, the Oti Regional Estate Manager, Wise Korsi Agbovi, advised the contractor to adhere to work protocols to avoid any potential blacklisting. He also sought the community's cooperation in safeguarding the project materials. Former Assemblyman Mutawakil Adams chimed in with his endorsement, encouraging community involvement to fast-track the completion of the project, which is being bankrolled by the Korean Foundation for International Healthcare.