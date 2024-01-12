en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Africology: A Journey from a Johannesburg Kitchen to Global Recognition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Africology: A Journey from a Johannesburg Kitchen to Global Recognition

From a modest kitchen in Johannesburg, a remarkable journey unfolded – the birth and rise of Africology, a luxury skincare brand now gracing the shelves of over 400 spas and hotels worldwide. The woman at the helm of this impressive venture is Renchia Droganis, a visionary who dared to dream beyond her circumstances and created a brand renowned for its natural African ingredients.

The Humble Beginnings

In the early stages, Africology was a testament to the power of resourcefulness and determination. Droganis had to make do with the limited space in her home for the production of her skincare line. Two of her children were made to share a bedroom, and another room was swiftly converted into a storage area. The kitchen saw a transformation too, as it became the birthplace of Africology’s products, with Droganis laboring over the stove and hand-mixing ingredients in the sink.

A Family Enterprise

The journey wasn’t embarked upon alone. Droganis enlisted the help of her family, turning the venture into a family affair. Her children partook in tasks such as cutting and applying labels to the products. Every family member had a role to play, and it was in this unity that Africology found its strength.

A Testament to Entrepreneurial Spirit

The tale of Africology is more than a success story – it is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit. It encapsulates the potential of a small-scale operation to expand into an internationally recognized brand, all while retaining its core ethos of emphasizing natural and local ingredients. Africology stands as a beacon of hope for all aspiring entrepreneurs, illuminating the path from humble beginnings to global recognition.

0
Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
9 mins ago
Nigeria Judo Federation Unveils Packed 2024 Event Calendar
In an ambitious move, the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) has unveiled a comprehensive plan for its athletes’ participation in judo events throughout 2024. The calendar, which includes both national and international championships, aims to provide Nigerian Judokas with a platform to enhance their skills and gain significant international exposure. Preparatory National Camps and Championships The
Nigeria Judo Federation Unveils Packed 2024 Event Calendar
Shipping Giants Reroute from Red Sea Chokepoint to Cape of Good Hope
51 mins ago
Shipping Giants Reroute from Red Sea Chokepoint to Cape of Good Hope
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
54 mins ago
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
South African President Lauds Legal Team's Performance at ICJ in Case Against Israel
11 mins ago
South African President Lauds Legal Team's Performance at ICJ in Case Against Israel
Major Shipping Lines Redefine Routes: Bypassing Red Sea Chokepoint for Cape of Good Hope
32 mins ago
Major Shipping Lines Redefine Routes: Bypassing Red Sea Chokepoint for Cape of Good Hope
Russia's New African Legion: A Pivotal Moment for Niger and Global Politics
47 mins ago
Russia's New African Legion: A Pivotal Moment for Niger and Global Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
4 seconds
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
58 seconds
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
2 mins
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
3 mins
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
3 mins
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
Iowa Caucus: Potential for DeSantis to Outperform Expectations
3 mins
Iowa Caucus: Potential for DeSantis to Outperform Expectations
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister amid Controversy
4 mins
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister amid Controversy
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
6 mins
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app