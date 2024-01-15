Africar: The Unfulfilled Dream of a Sustainable Vehicle for Africa

In the early 1980s, Tony Howarth, an engineer by education and a journalist and photographer by profession, ushered a unique vision for the automotive industry. Born and raised in the Pennines, Howarth saw the potential for a vehicle tailored to the unique needs of Africa’s diverse and challenging landscapes. The Africar, as he named it, was to be a sustainable, locally produced and maintained automobile designed to traverse Africa’s rugged terrains with ease.

Challenging the Status Quo

Howarth’s vision was born out of a discontent with the developed world’s practice of exporting vehicles ill-suited for Africa. These imports often exacerbated the Third World debt crisis and did little to foster local auto industry growth. Howarth sought to disrupt this pattern with the Africar, focusing on local production and maintenance for sustainability and economic development.

A Revolutionary Design

The Africar’s design was as ground-breaking as the vision behind it. It was a lightweight vehicle, with its chassis and bodywork crafted from epoxy-coated wood, yet it boasted impressive durability. The vehicle was initially powered by a Citroen 2CV engine, a testament to its adaptability and resourcefulness.

A Journey Brought to a Halt

Despite the innovative design and the potential it held, the journey of Africar International Limited, established in Lancaster in 1986, was cut short. The company collapsed by 1988, drowning in significant debts. This led to Howarth facing 15 months of imprisonment due to fraudulent trading and deception charges. A UK company, Special Vehicle Conversion, later attempted to revive the vision by producing a limited number of Africar-based vehicles dubbed the Bedouin. However, this venture also came to an end.

Even though Howarth’s dream of the Africar did not fully materialize, it sparked a paradigm shift in the automotive industry. The Africar’s design and vision continue to inspire subsequent efforts in sustainable and locally adaptable automotive design, proving that the dream is far from over.