Africa

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
African Telecom Sector: On The Verge of Transformation

As we step into 2024, the African telecom sector stands at the cusp of a significant transformation, fueled by the adoption of 5G technology and an expanding bouquet of services. The sector is forecasted to experience a $2.24-billion growth from 2020 to 2024, thanks to the high-speed 5G connectivity and a surge in services, especially within the financial sphere.

Driving the Future with 5G and B2B Digitalization

Telecom companies across the continent are channeling their efforts towards improving visibility over their B2B channels and launching customer-centric services. The aim is not just to ensure long-term profitability, but also to maintain a competitive edge. Key trends for the year include the digitalization of B2B operations for enhanced visibility and efficiency, and the advent of innovative customer services such as mobile money and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options.

eSIM Adoption: A Paradigm Shift in Telecom

A notable shift is the growing propensity towards eSIM adoption. The younger, tech-savvy generation, drawn to social media and e-commerce, are leading this shift. This trend aligns with the general shift from feature phones to smartphones, signaling a critical juncture in the telecom sector’s evolution.

Leadership Change at Airtel Africa

On the corporate front, Airtel Africa announced a change in leadership, with CEO Olusegun ‘Segun’ Ogunsanya stepping down and Sunil Taldar taking up the mantle from July 1, 2024. Ogunsanya led the company through a period of double-digit revenue growth and innovative product launches. Post-retirement, he will take on the role of Chair at the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation.

AI in Telecom: The Road Ahead

Looking beyond 2024, the global AI in telecommunication market is expected to surge to USD 11.29 billion by 2030. The sector is increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiencies and customer experiences. The significant investments in AI applications such as network security, optimization, customer analytics, and virtual assistance underline the critical role AI will play in managing the complexity of next-gen wireless networks.

The African telecom sector’s makeover is not just about profitability, but also about securing revenue streams and staying ahead of new market entrants. Embracing digitalization, fostering innovation, and capitalizing on eSIM adoption will be the keys to sustained success in 2024 and beyond.

Africa
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

