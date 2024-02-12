African Swine Fever Outbreak in Cagayan Province: 33 Pigs Test Positive, Restrictions Imposed

African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in Cagayan Province: 33 pigs test positive, restrictions imposed

Deadly Virus Strikes Local Swine Population

In an alarming turn of events, the Cagayan Provincial Veterinary Office reported on February 12, 2024, that 33 swine from two towns in Tuguegarao City have tested positive for African swine fever (ASF), a highly infectious and deadly virus affecting both domestic and wild pig populations. This recent outbreak has prompted immediate action from local authorities to prevent further spread of the disease.

Symptoms, Culling, and Detection

Twelve pigs in Peñablanca exhibited symptoms of ASF, including high fever, loss of appetite, and hemorrhages. As a precautionary measure, these pigs were culled to contain the virus. Additionally, the virus was detected in 21 pigs from barangays Centro Sur and Tupang in the town of Alcala.

Restrictions and Preventive Measures

To prevent the spread of ASF in the infected areas, entrance and exit restrictions have been implemented on live hogs and pork meat. Local residents and travelers are advised to comply with these regulations and cooperate with veterinary officials to ensure the safety of the region's swine population.

ASF's Global Impact and the Race for a Vaccine

African swine fever has had a significant impact on Borneo, causing local population crashes of up to 100% in bearded pigs, once the most abundant large mammal species on the island. The loss of these pigs, which play an essential role in ecosystem maintenance and socio-cultural practices, could lead to their classification as Critically Endangered. Researchers and officials are working tirelessly to develop an effective vaccine and prevent the spread of ASF to other regions, such as New Guinea, where the loss of pigs could result in social collapse.

Ongoing clinical trials for an ASF vaccine have shown positive results, mainly for domestic pigs. However, vaccinating wild pigs presents a unique challenge, as it requires a different setup, such as oral vaccination with baits. This logistically complex and expensive process highlights the urgent need for research and interventions to address the socio-economic significance of the virus and prevent irreversible loss of species, ecosystems, cultures, livelihoods, and communities.

As the world grapples with the devastating consequences of African swine fever, it is crucial to remain vigilant and proactive in implementing preventive measures and supporting ongoing research efforts. The future of our swine populations, ecosystems, and communities depends on it.