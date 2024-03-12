African Reclaimers Organisation Opens Sorting Centre Amid Stalled Johannesburg Talks

After nearly three years of unproductive negotiations with the City of Johannesburg concerning the formal integration of informal waste pickers, the African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO) has proactively established a sorting centre in Selby, south of Johannesburg. This pivotal move aims to enhance the working conditions and recognition of waste pickers within the city's waste management framework. The centre, already operational for over a year, underscores ARO's commitment to advocating for the rights and acknowledgment of reclaimers' contributions to recycling and environmental sustainability.

Empowering Reclaimers

ARO's innovative sorting centre not only provides a safer and more structured environment for reclaimers to sort recyclable materials away from the hazards of landfills but also offers employment to 27 individuals. Within just six months of its operation, the centre succeeded in generating sufficient income to cover its operational expenses and salaries for the reclaimers. Moreover, employees at the centre benefit from social security contributions and funeral cover, marking a significant step towards the formal recognition and support of reclaimers' livelihoods.

Challenging Perceptions and Pursuing Recognition

Luyanda Hlatshwayo, a representative of ARO, highlights the societal challenges and misconceptions faced by reclaimers, who are often stigmatized due to the nature of their work. ARO's campaign since 2018 aims to shift these perceptions and garner appropriate compensation and acknowledgment for reclaimers within the recycling value chain. Success stories, such as Mantoa Khoali's ability to fund her son's education through reclaiming, exemplify the potential and importance of recognizing and supporting this sector.

Stalled Talks and the Way Forward

Despite ARO's efforts and the establishment of the sorting centre, dialogues with the City of Johannesburg and Pikitup, the city's waste management entity, have yet to yield a formal integration framework. The National Waste Management Strategy outlines the integration of reclaimers as a key objective, with ARO named as an implementing agent. However, progress has been hampered by stalled negotiations and a lack of actionable support from the city. ARO remains dedicated to resuming talks and working towards a sustainable solution that recognizes and enhances the role of reclaimers in Johannesburg's waste management and recycling systems.

This initiative by the African Reclaimers Organisation not only provides immediate benefits to the reclaimers but also serves as a model for other cities grappling with similar challenges. As discussions hopefully resume and awareness increases, the potential for a more inclusive, sustainable, and equitable waste management system in Johannesburg, and beyond, becomes ever more apparent.