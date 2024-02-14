African Music Soars: Osagie Osarenz & ONErpm's Powerful Support

African Music Takes Center Stage: Osagie Osarenz and ONErpm's Unwavering Support

In the bustling heart of Lagos, Nigeria, a visionary woman is orchestrating a seismic shift in the music industry. Osagie Osarenz, the Director of African Operations at ONErpm, an artist and label services company, is on a mission to empower African artists and propel their music onto the global stage.

The Rise of Osagie Osarenz

Osarenz's journey began in the world of television, but her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for music led her to manage her first artist in 2008. Over the years, she has worked with a plethora of successful African artists, including Wizkid and Skales. In 2020, Osarenz joined ONErpm as the Country Manager for Nigeria, and today, she leads offices in five additional African countries.

ONErpm: A Platform for Empowerment

ONErpm provides African artists with a robust platform that offers distribution, promotion, and marketing services. By helping artists navigate the complexities of the music industry, ONErpm is paving the way for their success. Osarenz has been instrumental in leading successful release and marketing campaigns for numerous artists, including Bella Shmurda and Zlatan.

African Music Gets Its Grammy Moment

The inclusion of an African music category at the Grammy Awards marks a significant milestone in the global recognition of African music. Osarenz and ONErpm are playing a crucial role in this narrative by providing African artists with the opportunity to submit their music for Grammy consideration.

Osarenz believes that the success of ONErpm's African operations demonstrates the company's commitment to empowering artists in Africa and beyond. As African music continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Osagie Osarenz and ONErpm are steadfast in their mission to amplify its diverse and vibrant offerings.