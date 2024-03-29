African Geo-Scientists Empowered to Harness Mineral Wealth Through Specialized Training

In a bid to bolster Africa's capacity to locate and exploit its mineral wealth, twenty-five geo-scientists hailing from eleven African nations underwent rigorous training in geo-scientific survey techniques and mapping. The intensive four-week program, held in Entebbe and Kabale, was spearheaded by the Uganda Geological Survey Department in collaboration with experts from the Czech Republic, supported by European funding.

Advertisment

Representing a diverse range of countries including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Zambia, Angola, Malawi, Botswana, Mozambique, and Egypt, the participants were competitively selected from various career levels. This initiative forms part of a broader four-year program aimed at fostering indigenous knowledge and expertise to harness Africa's abundant resources.

At the closing ceremony held at Lake Victoria Hotel, outgoing Minister of State for Mineral Development, Peter Lokeris, emphasized the pivotal role of innovation, collaboration, and research in driving Africa's growth trajectory. Lokeris underscored the importance of developing geo-scientific skills to unlock the continent's mineral potential.

Echoing Lokeris's sentiments, Energy Permanent Secretary Engineer Irene Batebe highlighted the urgency of the training amid a surge in both domestic and foreign interest in Africa's mineral and energy sectors. Batebe emphasized the need for skilled manpower capable of adding value to Africa's resources, aligning with a presidential directive to halt the export of raw minerals until they are processed locally.

Advertisment

Batebe called for the transformation of Africa's mineral potential into tangible and lucrative projects that can attract investment and credit. She urged the trainees to leverage their newfound skills and actively contribute to sustainable resource development.

In addition to practical skills, Batebe stressed the importance of continuous learning and networking, proposing the establishment of a centralized African geo-science portal to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Dr. Fred Tugume, Acting Commissioner for Geological Surveys, praised Uganda's selection as the host country for the training, citing the nation's conducive environment and commitment to peace and development.

Dr. Veronica Sierra from the Czech Republic, one of the facilitators of the training, emphasized the significance of empowering participants to stockpile their nations' knowledge and effectively utilize their mineral wealth.

The successful completion of this training program marks a significant milestone in Africa's journey towards self-reliance and sustainable development, equipping geo-scientists with the tools and expertise needed to unlock the continent's vast mineral potential.