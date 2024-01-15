Africa Safer Internet Day 2024: Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights

Child Online Africa, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), among others, has revealed ‘Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights: Creating a Safer Digital Africa’ as the theme for Africa Safer Internet Day 2024. This initiative is set to unfold on February 6th, aiming to bolster online safety for children and young individuals across the continent.

Workshops, Courses, and Community Outreach

The program encompasses a range of activities including workshops, self-paced courses, community outreach programs, and interactive sessions. These are meticulously designed to tackle pressing issues such as cyberbullying, digital literacy, and responsible usage of technology. The sessions will be facilitated by a team of seasoned teachers, industry leaders, and experts in online safety.

A Call for Sponsorship and Support

Organizers are extending an open invitation to potential sponsors, child protection organizations, and all interested stakeholders committed to fostering a safer digital environment for Africa’s youth. Ms. Asantewaa Oware serves as the primary contact for sponsorship opportunities and inquiries. The collective effort aims to enlighten and equip Africa’s young population with the necessary tools to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.

A Collective Effort for a Safer Digital Africa

This initiative underscores the critical need for a safer digital environment for Africa’s youth. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to join hands in empowering minds and protecting the rights of the younger generation in the digital era. With the right resources, knowledge, and support, we can create a safer digital Africa, ensuring that our youth can leverage technology’s benefits without falling prey to its potential pitfalls.