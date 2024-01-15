en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Africa Safer Internet Day 2024: Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Africa Safer Internet Day 2024: Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights

Child Online Africa, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), among others, has revealed ‘Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights: Creating a Safer Digital Africa’ as the theme for Africa Safer Internet Day 2024. This initiative is set to unfold on February 6th, aiming to bolster online safety for children and young individuals across the continent.

Workshops, Courses, and Community Outreach

The program encompasses a range of activities including workshops, self-paced courses, community outreach programs, and interactive sessions. These are meticulously designed to tackle pressing issues such as cyberbullying, digital literacy, and responsible usage of technology. The sessions will be facilitated by a team of seasoned teachers, industry leaders, and experts in online safety.

A Call for Sponsorship and Support

Organizers are extending an open invitation to potential sponsors, child protection organizations, and all interested stakeholders committed to fostering a safer digital environment for Africa’s youth. Ms. Asantewaa Oware serves as the primary contact for sponsorship opportunities and inquiries. The collective effort aims to enlighten and equip Africa’s young population with the necessary tools to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.

A Collective Effort for a Safer Digital Africa

This initiative underscores the critical need for a safer digital environment for Africa’s youth. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to join hands in empowering minds and protecting the rights of the younger generation in the digital era. With the right resources, knowledge, and support, we can create a safer digital Africa, ensuring that our youth can leverage technology’s benefits without falling prey to its potential pitfalls.

0
Africa
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
6 mins ago
Legal Practitioner Urges Positive Reporting to Enhance Nigeria's Image
Legal practitioner, Ahmed Jimoh, has challenged Nigerian journalists to shift the narrative of their country by focusing more on its positive aspects. In conversation with the News Agency of Nigeria, Jimoh expressed concern over the media’s inclination towards reporting negative events such as kidnappings and bombings. He emphasized the duty of journalists as agents of
Legal Practitioner Urges Positive Reporting to Enhance Nigeria's Image
Ghana Bolsters Business Confidence and Infrastructure Ahead of AfCFTA Opportunities
19 mins ago
Ghana Bolsters Business Confidence and Infrastructure Ahead of AfCFTA Opportunities
Zimbabwe Honors Liberation War Heroes: A Tribute to Cde Samuel Walker Mutimba and Cde Dennis Zinguwo
26 mins ago
Zimbabwe Honors Liberation War Heroes: A Tribute to Cde Samuel Walker Mutimba and Cde Dennis Zinguwo
President Chakwera Honors National Hero at Chilembwe Day Commemorations
6 mins ago
President Chakwera Honors National Hero at Chilembwe Day Commemorations
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
9 mins ago
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
10 mins ago
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Latest Headlines
World News
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
13 seconds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
23 seconds
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
25 seconds
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
28 seconds
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
38 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
56 seconds
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
57 seconds
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
1 min
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
1 min
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
38 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app