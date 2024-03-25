AFREXIMBANK Seeks Skilled Workers for New $80M African Trade Centre in Harare, Boosts Trade Hub Vision

AFREXIMBANK is on the cusp of enhancing trade across Africa with the imminent launch of its US$80 million African Trade Centre (ATC) in Harare, aimed at becoming a pivotal intra-African trade hub. The bank is actively seeking a labour brokerage firm to staff this multi-faceted complex, which promises to rejuvenate Harare's role in regional financial services while fostering economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean through its recent support to St. Lucia.

Strategic Recruitment for Trade Expansion

The ATC, scheduled to be operational next year, represents a significant leap towards facilitating smoother trade flows and information across Southern Africa. With Zimbabwe's strategic position and the upcoming recruitment of skilled professionals, the centre is expected to offer a comprehensive range of services, from guest management to security, ensuring a high standard of operational excellence. This move not only underscores AFREXIMBANK's commitment to job creation but also to the elevation of trade services and information dissemination within the continent.

Building Intra-African Connectivity

The choice of Harare for the ATC underscores Zimbabwe's potential as a trade nexus within Africa. The ATC's construction along 7th Street is poised to transform Harare's skyline and its economic landscape. By accommodating various regional and global financial institutions, the ATC aims to streamline trade processes, making it easier for African nations to engage in commerce. This initiative aligns with AFREXIMBANK's broader objective of bolstering intra-African trade and supporting the continent's economic rejuvenation amidst global challenges.

Expanding Beyond Borders: Afreximbank's Caribbean Foray

Parallel to its African initiatives, AFREXIMBANK has ventured into the Caribbean, exemplified by its recent disbursement in St. Lucia. This outreach is part of the bank's Diaspora Strategy, which seeks to strengthen ties between Africa and the Caribbean. By facilitating infrastructure rehabilitation in St. Lucia, AFREXIMBANK not only aids in the island's recovery from tropical storm Bret but also lays the groundwork for a more robust partnership between Africa and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). This strategic move highlights AFREXIMBANK's global vision and its effort to foster economic solidarity and resilience among developing nations.

As AFREXIMBANK gears up to launch the African Trade Centre in Harare, it sets the stage for a transformative era in intra-African trade. Through strategic staffing and visionary infrastructure projects, the bank is poised to significantly impact trade facilitation and economic development across Africa and beyond. The ATC's promise of a revitalized trade landscape and the bank's expanding global footprint mark a new chapter in AFREXIMBANK's commitment to driving sustainable economic growth and connectivity among emerging markets.