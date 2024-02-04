Addressing 'AI Hallucinations': A Look at AI-Generated Content Inaccuracies in Kenya

In Kenya, the advent of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) for content creation has stirred controversy due to the glaring errors and biases in the AI-generated output. These flaws, colloquially known as AI hallucinations, range from inaccuracies such as extra digits on a character to misspelled product names.

The Root of the Problem

The root of these anomalies lies in issues such as insufficient training data or biases in the data used for training the models. For instance, a billboard meant to advertise bread became an unwitting victim of these hallucinations, displaying multiple errors. In another instance, Posta Kenya, a prominent state corporation, faced ridicule when its AI-generated images of supposed call center agents portrayed extra hands. The crux of the problem is that datasets often overlook details such as hands, teeth, or ears, leading to startling inaccuracies in their representation.

Addressing the AI Hallucinations

To counter these AI hallucinations, the use of more reference photos focusing on overlooked body parts is crucial during the AI training phase. However, it's not just the AI models to blame, but also the creators who often produce poorly written prompts leading to outputs that are culturally or contextually inappropriate. A glaring example is the depiction of white call center agents for a predominantly black Kenyan company. Creators are thus advised to furnish detailed prompts with relevant keywords and steer clear of conflicting terms to improve the AI outputs.

The Challenge of Algorithmic Bias

Algorithmic bias is another significant contributor to the erroneous results, leading to stereotypical or culturally inaccurate depictions. An example is a generative image portraying a Kenyan man as a Maasai in traditional attire outside a grass-thatched house, a representation that fails to capture the diversity of Kenyan men. Despite these challenges, with proper oversight and skilled prompt-writing, AI can still be a valuable tool for creatives in producing artistic work for media.

While AI in Kenya has found considerable application in the electronic bill payment and presentment (EBPP) space, it is important to underscore the necessity of understanding AI's limitations. The use of AI-powered chatbots to streamline customer service, increase self-service options, and protect sensitive consumer information is a testament to AI's potential. However, for it to fully realize its benefits, such as alleviating user anxiety and increasing customer satisfaction, it's essential to consider other helpful technologies in conjunction with AI-powered solutions.