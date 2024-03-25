Addis Abeba's Urban Makeover: Infrastructure Boom or Resident Doom?

Residents of Addis Abeba's Arada sub-city, particularly those in "Doro Manekiya," are facing the harsh realities of the city's ambitious road corridor development projects. Amidst demolition and upheaval, individuals like Tariku Abraham and his family confront an uncertain future, with eviction looming despite a lack of adequate documentation for compensation. The city's efforts to modernize infrastructure clash with the lives of its long-standing residents, sparking controversy and calls for a more humane approach to urban development.

Advertisment

Addis Abeba: The Dynamic Capital in Transformation

Addis Abeba is currently witnessing a significant transformation as the city administration embarks on a series of road corridor development projects. These projects, initiated during the 8th ordinary session of the Addis Abeba City Administration Cabinet on 23 February 2024, aim to enrich the city's infrastructure and urban scenery. Stretching across vital zones within the capital, these developments promise to include neighboring river basins and dedicated bicycle and pedestrian pathways, adhering to the city's overarching master plan while addressing diverse urban planning considerations.

While the development initiatives have been met with support from some quarters, others have voiced their concerns, particularly over the demolition of buildings deemed historic. Social media platforms have become battlegrounds for this discourse, with residents sharing footage of the ongoing demolitions. The government has offered relocation options to affected residents, promising modern and standard housing, yet not all are satisfied with the process. The story of Tariku Abraham, whose family has lived in their home since 1944, underscores the human cost of these developments, as he faces eviction without compensation due to purportedly inadequate documentation.

A Call for Consideration and Compassion

The unfolding situation in the Arada sub-city near Woreda 5, often known as Doro Manekiya, is a poignant reminder of the complexities surrounding urban development. As bulldozers dismantle structures and families like Tariku's face displacement, the call for a more considerate and compassionate approach grows louder. The city's efforts to modernize and enhance its infrastructure must be balanced with the needs and rights of its residents, ensuring that progress does not come at the cost of people's homes and heritage.