Africa

Abukar Dahir Osman: Hiiraan Online’s 2023 Person of the Year

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
Abukar Dahir Osman: Hiiraan Online’s 2023 Person of the Year

In a year marked by seismic diplomatic achievements, Somalia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abukar Dahir Osman, has been named Hiiraan Online’s 2023 Person of the Year. This honor is a recognition of his exceptional accomplishments, including the lifting of a longstanding UN arms embargo and the acquisition of a substantial $4.5 billion debt forgiveness from global financial institutions.

From Humble Beginnings to Diplomatic Heights

Osman’s ascension to prominence is a classic tale of sheer determination and strategic acumen. His career began modestly as a clerk in Somalia’s Ministry of National Planning, where he honed his skills and nurtured his understanding of policy-making and global diplomacy. His return to Somalia in 2017, stepping into the role of the Somali Ambassador to the UN, marked a turning point in his illustrious career.

A Watershed Moment for Somalia

The lifting of the UN arms embargo, a burden Somalia has shouldered for three decades, is a symbol of the nation’s progress. It empowers the government to bolster its military capabilities, a crucial step as it braces for the withdrawal of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) by the close of 2024.

Securing Debt Forgiveness: A Leap Towards Economic Sovereignty

In a significant victory for Somalia, Osman was instrumental in securing a $4.5 billion debt forgiveness deal. Achieved through Somalia’s commitment to financial reforms, this debt forgiveness has drastically lessened Somalia’s external debt and opened doors to financial resources for economic development and poverty alleviation. The international community’s acknowledgment of these achievements is a testament to their confidence in Somalia’s governance and financial management, marking a stride towards the nation’s economic sovereignty and sustainable development.

Somalia-China Relations in Light of Port Dispute

In related news, China has extended its support to Somalia in its dispute with Ethiopia over a port deal with Somaliland. Ethiopia’s sea access deal with Somaliland, signed without Somalia’s central government’s approval, has been rejected by Somalia and deemed a violation of its sovereignty. As a result, Somalia recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia. China’s stance reaffirms its commitment to Somalia’s national unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Africa International Affairs
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

