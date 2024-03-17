Aba Power Plant Sparks 24-Hour Electricity Debate, Divides Opinions Emerges Online

The inauguration of the Geometric Power Plant in Aba, Abia State, has ignited a fervent debate on social media over the reality of 24-hour electricity supply in the city, showcasing the stark contrast between residents' experiences and expectations.

This development, occurring towards the end of February, promised a new dawn for the commercial hub, which secured a 20-year concession from the Federal Government of Nigeria for exclusive power supply. Yet, the narrative quickly diverged, painting a complex picture of Nigeria's power sector's challenges and the public's quest for reliable electricity.

Claims and Counterclaims: The Social Media Storm

Following the plant's commissioning on February 26, a video went viral on social media platforms, notably X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Aba now enjoys uninterrupted electricity supply. The poster, identified as chude_, shared footage that garnered approximately 1.5 million views, depicting a local resident celebrating the supposed 24/7 electricity availability.

This video spurred a wave of optimistic comments and inquiries about relocating to Aba for both living and business purposes. However, this initial euphoria was met with skepticism and outright denial by other residents, including a TikToker named pamara_g, who vehemently refuted these claims by highlighting her firsthand experience of power scarcity in Aba.

Nigeria's Power Sector at a Glance

The controversy surrounding the Geometric Power Plant's operational outcomes underscores the broader issues plaguing Nigeria's power sector. Despite the privatization of the sector in 2013, aimed at resolving long-standing problems such as poor electricity supply, infrastructural decay, and lack of investment, the sector has struggled to meet the nation's energy needs.

The national grid has experienced multiple collapses, attributed mainly to gas supply constraints, further exacerbating the power supply crisis. Current power generation in Nigeria remains a fraction of its installed capacity, with the country generating only about 30% of its potential output, highlighting the gap between capacity and actual supply.