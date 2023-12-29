A Year of Deadly Conflicts: Africa’s Strife and Humanitarian Crisis

The African continent has faced a year of severe conflict, causing substantial loss of life and displacement. Political instability, ethnic tensions, competition over resources, and militant groups have fueled the strife. The humanitarian consequences are profound, with many communities lacking food, water, shelter, and healthcare access.

Conflict in Gaza

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, highlighted the public health disaster in Gaza due to ongoing conflict. Infectious diseases are spreading rapidly in overcrowded shelters, and 21 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are no longer operating. Over 21,000 people have been killed in the Israeli bombardment, and over half a million people in Gaza are facing starvation. Israeli forces have been criticized for their widespread bombardment, leading to unprecedented destruction and loss of lives.

Human Rights Deterioration in West Bank

A UN report deplored the human rights deterioration in the Israeli occupied West Bank. Mass arbitrary detentions and reports of torture of Palestinian detainees have surfaced. The UNRWA stated that 40% of Gaza’s population is at risk of famine, and more than 85% has been displaced. The conflict has led to over 21,000 Palestinians killed and over 3,000 Israeli service personnel injuries.

Nigeria’s Internal Strife

The Nigerian Civil War, also known as the Biafran War, resulted in mass starvation of Biafran civilians, with an estimated 500,000 to 2 million deaths. In central Nigeria’s Middle Belt, ongoing fighting between farmers and herders has resulted in almost 200 people killed in a series of attacks on remote villages in Nigeria’s Plateau state. At least 2,600 deaths were recorded in 2021 in the country’s north-central and northwest regions.

Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces Conflict

A war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on 15 April 2023, leading to thousands of casualties and injuries. Over 5 million were internally displaced and more than 1.5 million had fled the country as refugees. The RSF have been accused of committing war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

The situation in Africa underscores the need for continued international attention and support to find lasting solutions to these conflicts and to help rebuild the lives of those who have been displaced or affected by the violence.