en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

A Year in Review: Captivating Images from Africa 2023

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:51 pm EST
A Year in Review: Captivating Images from Africa 2023

As the year 2023 nears its completion, the African continent unveils a captivating tableau of moments, vividly captured in a selection of the best photos. These images serve as windows into the myriad experiences, cultures, and events that have defined Africa and beyond in the past year.

Vibrant Fan Culture

The photographs chronicle the effervescent fan culture that permeates the African continent. The images present a kaleidoscope of vibrant and energetic scenes, reflecting the unquenchable spirit of African sports enthusiasts. This fan culture isn’t confined to mere spectating; it’s a lived experience, an integral part of the African identity.

Snow in Africa: A Visual Paradox

One of the most striking features is the unusual phenomenon of snowfall in regions of Africa. This visual narrative offers a stark contrast to the typical climatic expectations of the continent, painting a picture that defies stereotypes and invites intrigue.

‘Checkmate’: A Strategic Encounter

Also featured is a chess event, symbolized by the term ‘checkmate.’ This term, hinting at a significant occurrence in this strategic game, adds an intellectual facet to the collection. It’s a testament to Africa’s engagement with the cerebral sport, reflecting the continent’s contribution to the global chess community.

Sean Drysdale’s Global Quest

The selection brings into focus Sean Drysdale’s personal journey to see the world’s Belfasts aboard his vintage 1970s Honda motorcycle. This quest serves as a poignant illustration of an individual’s pursuit to connect different parts of the globe that share a common name, symbolizing unity in diversity.

The Ongoing Conflict in Sudan

The ongoing conflict in Sudan is also poignantly captured. The images depict a shift to a new phase of the conflict and underscore the dire humanitarian situation. The stark reality of millions in need of assistance is a sobering reminder of the challenges that still face parts of the continent.

Revival of Dambe: The Ancient Hausa Martial Art

The ancient Hausa martial art of Dambe, rooted in northern Nigeria, is spotlighted for its cultural significance. These images pay tribute to a tradition with a rich history, evoking a sense of pride and acknowledging the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

Disclaimer

The BBC clarifies that it is not responsible for the content of external sites and outlines its approach to external linking. Users are informed that the BBC’s Beta Site operates on an ‘as is’ basis and may contain bugs or errors. In case of conflict, the Beta Terms supersede the standard BBC Terms of Use.

0
Africa
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup

By Salman Khan

Nigeria in Focus: A Panoramic View of the Day's Headlines

By Momen Zellmi

Village Shaken by Violent Machete Attack: A Tale of Trauma and Resilience

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Uganda's New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and t ...
@Africa · 42 mins
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and t ...
heart comment 0
Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move

By Quadri Adejumo

Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move
Athletes’ Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation

By Salman Khan

Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
Johannesburg’s Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis

By Salman Akhtar

Johannesburg's Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis
Chad’s Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Chad's Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
1 min
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
2 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
3 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
5 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
5 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
7 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
8 mins
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
8 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
8 mins
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app