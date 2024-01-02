en English
Africa

2024: The Geopolitical Landscape and the Threat of New Wars

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
2024: The Geopolitical Landscape and the Threat of New Wars

The geopolitical landscape of 2024 is steeped in volatility, as the ashes of past conflicts simmer and the sparks of new ones threaten to ignite. The year 2023 brought with it a series of devastating wars, from Israel and Hamas’ most violent confrontation to date, to the civil war of Sudan and the swift control of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan. The conflicts in Ukraine and Myanmar persist, their endpoints shrouded in uncertainty, while tensions in Syria, Somalia, and Nigeria continue to smolder.

Potential Hotspots for Future Conflict

As the new year dawns, there are signs that new wars could be kindled in various corners of the globe, among them the Ethiopia-Eritrea border, Yemen, and the Israel-Lebanon border. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for his peace efforts with Eritrea, is faced with the possibility of reversing his achievement. Frustrations over Ethiopia’s landlocked status and reliance on the Djibouti port, coupled with a military buildup near Eritrea’s border, signal a potential conflict.

Yemen and Israel-Lebanon Border

In Yemen, the Houthi rebels’ disruption of Red Sea shipping routes has drawn international concern. The United States has formed a naval coalition to secure the waterway, and with a Saudi-Iranian deal seemingly failing to de-escalate tensions, the conflict in Yemen may be poised for its deadliest year yet. Meanwhile, the Israel-Lebanon border remains on tenterhooks as Hezbollah, with its significant military capabilities, poses a formidable adversary to Israel. Skirmishes have occurred, and the risk of a larger conflict involving Iran and its proxies is present, with both sides understanding the high stakes of mutually assured destruction.

Global Resurgence of Armed Conflict

2023 bore witness to the greatest global resurgence of armed conflict since 1945, and predictions for 2024 lean towards a grimmer outlook. With the United States grappling with political dysfunction and a potential impact of the 2024 election on global stability, the sense of crisis is palpable, both globally and domestically. Countries like Myanmar, Mali, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are facing simmering unrest, with the threat of violence spilling over in 2024. In particular, the growing influence of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the potential for aggressive actions against Israel have raised international concerns, necessitating diplomatic and political solutions to prevent further escalation.

Africa
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

