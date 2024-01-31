2024 Humanitarian Plan Adjusted: Prioritizes Life-Saving Responses, Anticipates Flooding

The 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) for the Central African Republic has undergone a significant revision, with a reduction in the Projected In Need (PiN) figures by 17% compared to the previous year. This reduction is primarily due to the cessation of a prolonged drought; however, the number of people in need still exceeds the five-year average. The new approach emphasizes the concentration of resources in areas of severe need, deliberately excluding resilience, durable solutions, and non-emergency livelihood programming to prioritize life-saving, life-sustaining, and protection responses. As a result, the HNRP target has decreased by 32%, and there's been a 40% reduction in financial requirements from the previous year.

Focusing on Priority Districts

The HNRP for the first quarter of 2024 puts integrated programming in the spotlight. The plan aims to focus on the top ten priority districts out of a total of seventy-four, especially those that were most impacted by the Deyr flooding in the previous year. This is a significant shift in the humanitarian approach, aiming to maximize the impact of aid in the most affected areas.

Coordinating Aid and Enhancing Multi-Sector Implementation

The HNRP also has an objective to enhance multi-sector implementation, guided by the Humanitarian Country Team's (HCT) Integrated Response Framework (IRF). This includes coordinating aid for displaced populations and communities in newly accessible areas, ensuring that aid is delivered efficiently and reaches those who need it the most. The HNRP underlines the need for increased development and international financial support for durable solutions, social protection, disaster risk reduction, and water management, addressing the underlying causes of humanitarian needs.

Anticipatory Action for Potential Flooding

For the first time, readiness and anticipatory action for potential Gu flooding, forecasted from late March to June 2024, are explicitly incorporated into the plan. This is a significant step forward in disaster preparedness, indicating a proactive approach to potential natural disasters.

The strategy is grounded in the HCT's ongoing efforts to prevent aid diversion and ensure resources reach those most in need. However, the HNRP is also a call to donors for substantial funding, highlighting the significant underfunding experienced in 2023.