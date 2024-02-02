1.2 Million Lives at Stake: Urgent Call for Mine Risk Awareness in North East Nigeria

In the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, a crisis silently detonates. Group Captain Sadeeq Garba Shehu (retd), a security expert, underscores the grave predicament facing 1.2 million inhabitants due to explosive remnants left from the Boko Haram insurgency. In a stakeholders' engagement held in Maiduguri, Shehu tabulated a chilling statistic: in the past half-decade, 1,366 explosions have shattered the region, claiming the lives of 755 civilians and wounding 1,321 more.

A Call for Mine Risk Awareness and Clearance

Shehu's report alarms, but it also urges for action. He calls upon the Federal Government to initiate a comprehensive Mine Risk Awareness and Clearance operation in the North East. This, he argues, is vital to mitigate the risks posed by explosives in the region. The indiscriminate use of Explosive Ordinances (EO) continues to affect approximately 1.2 million individuals, a number that is unlikely to decrease without swift and effective intervention.

Disproportionate Impact

Shehu's data reveals a disproportionate impact on certain local government areas of Borno, where 67% of all the explosions occurred. This highlights the urgent need for targeted action in these areas. He also underscored the importance of implementing the North East Development Commission’s report on Mine Risk Awareness and Mine Clearance in the region, a measure that could save countless lives if put into effect promptly.

Government's Commitment

Sen. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, reiterated President Bola Tinubu's commitment to addressing these challenges. The government’s strategy involves both kinetic and non-kinetic measures, focusing not only on neutralization but also rehabilitation of insurgents. The Chief Host, Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, stressed the importance of community involvement in security and the Borno Model, which seeks to enhance information sharing for security and development purposes. This collaborative approach underscores the government's belief in the power of unity and information as potent weapons against insurgency.