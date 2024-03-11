Africa Demands Global Recognition and Reform: A Call from UN Under Secretary Claver Gatete

At a recent conference in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, Claver Gatete, the United Nations Under Secretary and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), highlighted Africa's significant global position and its long-standing omission from critical international decision-making platforms. Gatete's call for Africa's rightful place on the global stage underscores the continent's vast untapped resources, human capital, and the urgent need to address the financial system's shortcomings that disproportionately affect it.

Africa's Voice in Global Affairs

Gatete emphasized Africa's challenges, including the impacts of the Ukraine-Russia war, COVID-19, and climate change, which have exacerbated the continent's financial crisis. Despite representing nearly 20 percent of the global population, Africa remains conspicuously absent from major global decision-making bodies like the G7. Gatete's remarks at the conference of African finance ministers reflect a growing demand for the continent's increased representation and influence in shaping a new global financial architecture that benefits Africa.

Strategic Moves for a Green Transition

Amidst financial adversities, Gatete pointed out the potential for a green finance system in Africa to generate up to USD 3 trillion by 2030. He advocated for innovative financing mechanisms, such as debt-for-nature swaps and regional blue bonds, to address environmental challenges while alleviating the debt burden. The call for a fair price in carbon trading, where African countries receive significantly less than their European counterparts, further highlights the need for equitable financial practices on a global scale.

Reforming the Global Financial Architecture

The annual USD 100 billion debt repayment by African countries significantly hampers their ability to invest in essential social services. ECA's Deputy Executive Secretary, Hanan Morsy, and African Union Commission Deputy Chairperson, Monique Nsanzabaganwa, echoed Gatete's sentiments on enhancing Africa's voice and representation. By transitioning from 'rule takers' to 'rule makers,' Africa aims to foster a more inclusive global financial system that addresses its unique needs and challenges.

As the global landscape evolves, Africa's call for recognition and reform represents a critical step towards rectifying historical injustices and ensuring a more balanced and equitable international order. With the African Union's recent inclusion in the G20, the momentum for change is palpable, offering a glimpse into a future where Africa's potential is fully realized on the world stage.