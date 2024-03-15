Zaranj-Delaram Highway Set for Ramadan Completion: Boosting Afghanistan-Iran Trade Connectivity

The Zaranj-Delaram highway in Nimroz, a pivotal project connecting Afghanistan to Iran's Chabahar port, is reportedly halfway through construction, with officials promising its completion by the end of Ramadan. This development is anticipated to significantly enhance Afghanistan's trade routes and facilitate smoother transportation of commercial goods.

Strategic Implications of the Highway

Jan Mohammad Badri, the head of public works in Nimroz, underscored the project's significance, stating that the 218-kilometer long and 10-meter wide highway, costing 25 million Afghanis, is a cornerstone for Afghanistan's economic aspirations. By linking to Chabahar port, the highway is expected to open new corridors for trade, not only with Iran but also with other international markets, thus reducing Afghanistan's economic dependence on traditional routes through Pakistan.

Progress and Public Response

Project engineer Najibullah highlighted the technical advancements, with 50% of the project now complete and asphalt work underway. The project's rapid progress has been met with anticipation and approval from local drivers and businesses, who eagerly await the convenience and opportunities this highway is expected to bring. However, they also call for strict quality control to ensure the longevity and safety of the route.

Broader Economic Impact

The Zaranj-Delaram highway is more than just a road; it's a strategic investment in Afghanistan's future economic stability and growth. By facilitating access to Chabahar port, the highway not only enhances trade with Iran but also strengthens Afghanistan's ties with other South Asian economies, potentially transforming the regional economic landscape. This project, coupled with Afghanistan's $35 million investment in Chabahar port, underscores a significant shift towards diversifying trade partners and routes.

As the Zaranj-Delaram highway nears completion, its implications extend beyond immediate economic benefits. It symbolizes Afghanistan's endeavor to reclaim its historical role as a central hub in the Silk Road, connecting South Asia with the Middle East and beyond. The successful completion of this project could mark a new chapter in regional cooperation and economic development, setting a precedent for future infrastructure and trade initiatives.