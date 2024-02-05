Women's Rights Under Siege: The Escalation of Arbitrary Detentions in Afghanistan

Recent reports have cast a stark light on a disturbing trend in Afghanistan: a dramatic surge in the arbitrary arrests, detentions, and ill-treatment of women and girls. This escalation, which began in early January, is largely attributed to alleged violations of the Taliban's stringent dress code. The United Nations' independent human rights experts are deeply troubled by these developments and urge Afghanistan's de facto authorities to adhere to the nation's international human rights commitments, including those under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

The Dress Code Crackdown

The crackdown commenced in Kabul's Hazara-dominated western region before spreading to other areas, leading to the public arrests of women and girls for not wearing what the Taliban deems a "proper hijab." Since May 2022, the Taliban has required women to wear a chadari – a full-body cloak, with enforcement duties falling to male guardians. The treatment meted out to these detainees has been distressingly harsh, with reports of overcrowded detention areas, physical violence, and insufficient food supplies.

Opaque Detentions and Systemic Discrimination

Due to a lack of transparency and justice access, the current number of women and girls still detained remains a mystery. These arrests and detentions do not merely punish women for their attire. They also undermine their autonomy and perpetuate systemic discrimination. The overarching humanitarian situation in Afghanistan continues to be dire, with a UN response plan soliciting $3.06 billion in aid for 2024 to assist 17.3 million people. This includes providing food, agricultural support, healthcare, and protection for vulnerable populations.

Call for Adherence to Human Rights

The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, endorses the calls to halt the detention of girls over dress code violations. He raises concerns about physical violence against girls detained in Taliban prisons and points to a widespread outcry over recent detentions of women and girls across various Afghan regions due to non-compliance with hijab requirements. Despite the Taliban's denial of these allegations, concerns persist over the human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly regarding women's rights, two years into Taliban rule.