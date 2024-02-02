Vail Veterans Program: An Oasis of Healing and Empowerment for Injured Veterans

In a recent engagement, the Vail Veterans Program welcomed 80 participants, including 17 wounded veterans, their spouses or companions, children, and a hospital staff member, for its Winter Family Program. The event featured daytime ski and snowboard lessons at the illustrious Vail Mountain, along with entertaining evening activities designed to foster camaraderie and community.

Healing through Nature and Sports

The Winter Family Program, an initiative of the Vail Veterans Program, upholds the belief that the healing power of nature and sports can offer freedom, build confidence, and facilitate rehabilitation. Since its inception in 2004, the organization has been committed to providing therapeutic outdoor activities to injured veterans and their families, ranging from skiing and snowboarding to fly-fishing and horseback riding.

Testament to Transformation: Corporal Josue Barron

An embodiment of the transformative impact of the Vail Veterans Program is Corporal Josue Barron, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Barron, who suffered the loss of a leg and an eye during his service in Afghanistan, shared his personal journey of injury, recovery, and the pivotal role adaptive sports and the Vail Veterans Program have played in his life. He is now a competitive hand cyclist, eyeing a spot on the Team USA Hand Cycling team with aspirations to compete in the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Two Decades of Empowering Veterans

Marking its 20th year in operation, the Vail Veterans Program continues to empower veterans and their families through its various initiatives. The organization acknowledges the profound and lasting impact these experiences have on the lives of the participating veterans and their families, offering them an avenue for connection, growth, and healing.