The United States State Department is examining the prospect of re-establishing a consulate in Afghanistan, according to a fresh document titled "Integrated Country Strategy Afghanistan." This document provides a detailed roadmap of the US's approach towards engaging with the Taliban. It underscores the necessity for consular access, transparency, and accountability, particularly with regards to securing the release of unjustly detained Americans.

Reviving Consulate Services

The strategy also highlights the US's commitment to assisting eligible Afghans in their relocation, including their movement facilitation and processing for Special Immigrant Visas and Immigrant Visas. The US embassy in Kabul ceased operations during the American military withdrawal in August 2021. Since then, embassy functions have been carried out from Doha, with consulate services offered in neighboring countries.

Building Functional Relationships

Despite not recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate government, the US is looking to foster functional relationships to advance its objectives and to assess the Taliban's commitments. The document underscores that US efforts also extend to supporting Afghans in various countries through coordination with US missions, private sector engagement, education initiatives, and support for a future Afghan political process.

US: A Major Humanitarian Supporter

Thomas West, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, has stated that the US is a major humanitarian supporter of Afghanistan. This statement signifies the ongoing commitment of the US towards the welfare and progress of Afghanistan, irrespective of the political regime in power.