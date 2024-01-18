US State Department Condemns Taliban's Arrest of Women Over 'Bad Hijab'

Public disapproval has been voiced by the United States State Department over the recent arrests of young girls and women in Afghanistan by the Taliban. The reason given for these arrests was what the Taliban has described as 'bad hijab.' Matthew Miller, the State Department's spokesperson, brought the issue to light during a news conference where he expressed strong criticisms of the Taliban's ongoing treatment of women and girls.

Taliban's Deplorable Actions

Miller characterized the actions of the Taliban as 'deplorable' and indicative of their broader stance on the role of women and girls in Afghan society. These actions are contrary to the claims made by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada that women's rights are secured under Taliban rule. The reality, as evidenced by numerous reports of arrests, torture, and denial of education and work opportunities for women suggests otherwise.

Global Response to Taliban's Actions

The actions of the Taliban have been met with widespread condemnation. Women's rights activists, global rights watchdogs, and organizations such as the United Nations and Amnesty International have called for the immediate cessation of the crackdown on women. They have urged for the release of those detained and for the Taliban to reassess their stance on women's rights. The US Department of State has also entered the fray, condemning the Taliban's detention of young girls and women for not adhering to the group's dress code.

The Purple Saturdays Movement

The Purple Saturdays Movement, an organization committed to addressing rights violations in Afghanistan, is urgently calling for international action. The movement highlights the alarming situation in Afghanistan, where women are being deprived of basic rights, imprisoned, forced into marriages, and reportedly even raped in prisons. Urgent pleas are being directed towards the United Nations and the global community to intervene decisively and address this urgent crisis. In closing, the US has assured that it will continue to respond appropriately to the Taliban's actions, although the nature of these responses was not specified in Miller's statement.