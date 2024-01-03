en English
Afghanistan

US Marine Corps: A Shift in Strategy and the Echoes of War

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
As the United States Marine Corps takes a significant stride into the future, it’s shaping its infantry strategy through the lens of both historical incidents and evolving military strategies. The Corps is transitioning from its traditional infantry Scout Sniper platoons to a new formation known as ‘scout platoons.’ This pivotal shift is influenced by a multitude of factors, including the 2011 incident in Afghanistan where Marines from the 3/2 Scout Snipers were recorded desecrating Taliban corpses.

The Incident That Fanned Change

The Marines involved in the 2011 incident bore the brunt of condemnation by media and military leadership, yet they continued to command respect from their peers for their combat valor. This incident, while reprehensible, serves as a mirror to ancient warfare’s complex dynamics. The themes of honoring the dead, seeking vengeance, and the tortuous journey of a soldier’s return home, or ‘nostos,’ are prevalent in Homer’s ‘The Iliad,’ an epic that has stood the test of time.

War: A Tapestry of Emotions

The emotional aspects of war, such as grief, vengeance, and the quest for truth or glory, are often overlooked, yet they form the very fabric of a soldier’s experiences. These emotions, so vividly depicted in ancient texts, continue to resonate in the hearts of modern warriors. The question of whether a soldier truly ever returns from war is a deeply personal and haunting one. Classicist Emily Wilson offers profound insight into this, speaking of the multiple selves and homes a warrior must reconcile with.

Marine Corps’ Leap into Modern Strategies

In resonance with its new approach towards infantry formations, the Marine Corps is also making technological strides. It plans to field a new force-on-force shooting simulator, the Marine Corps Tactical Instrumentation System, in 2024. This system, tested in December 2023, will replace the outdated 1970s-era technology. The new system aims to address the limitations of the previous simulation systems, including the inability to accurately replicate bullets and projectile ballistics, and simulate indirect fire such as mortars or artillery. With the capacity to handle a battalion-on-battalion fight or an estimated 2,500 users, the system uses vests equipped with sensors to detect hits and misses, track movement and location data, and provide real-time tracking and after-action reviews.

In this evolving landscape of warfare, the Marine Corps’ transition to ‘scout platoons’ and its technological upgrade serve as potent reminders of the continuous pursuit of military excellence. Yet, as we venture into the future, we carry with us the echoes of the past — the lessons learned from historical incidents and the timeless emotions of warriors, ancient and modern.

Afghanistan Military United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

