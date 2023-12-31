en English
Afghanistan

Unveiling Afghanistan’s Economic Roadmap for 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:57 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:15 pm EST
Unveiling Afghanistan’s Economic Roadmap for 2023

In a special program on TOLOnews, Sebghat Sepehr interviewed Abdul Latif Nazari, the Deputy Minister of Economy, to discuss the economic plans and developments unfolding in Afghanistan in 2023. The conversation focused on the current economic situation in the country and the interim government’s strategies to combat economic challenges and promote growth.

Government’s Economic Priorities

Abdul Latif Nazari outlined the government’s priorities, which include stabilizing the national currency, increasing government revenue, and creating job opportunities for the Afghan population. This comprehensive approach aims to restore confidence in the economy and foster a conducive environment for investment and growth.

(Read Also: Bamiyan Locals Rally for Winter Tourism Development amid Taliban Concerns)

Importance of International Trade and Investment

The Deputy Minister highlighted the importance of international trade and investment for Afghanistan’s economic recovery. He emphasized the need for global cooperation and partnership in supporting the nation’s development. From fostering bilateral ties to engaging with international organizations, the government is committed to opening up new avenues of investment and trade.

(Read Also: Afghanistan’s National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Challenges)

Addressing Immediate Needs and Long-term Goals

The discussion provided insights into the government’s approach to addressing the immediate economic needs of Afghanistan and its long-term goals for rebuilding the country’s economy. Major projects for 2023 include the construction of the 2nd phase of the Qush Tepa canal, the reconstruction of the Salang highway, and contracts worth billions of dollars. Despite economic hardships, 179 projects worth over 27 billion Afs have been completed this year, funded solely through national revenue.

The economic situation in Afghanistan is dire, with skyrocketing inflation, rising poverty, and uncertainty. However, the Ministry of Economy is making concerted efforts to mitigate these challenges and steer the country towards a path of economic recovery and sustainable development.

Afghanistan Economy International Relations
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

